This Altcoin Takes Off! Price Increased 176% in the Last Week

A leading altcoin has skyrocketed after announcing that its supply will be drastically cut in the future. So much so that this popular altcoin has increased by 176% in the last week. Here are the details about this altcoin…

This Altcoin Price Jumped

Popular blockchain-based game Axie Infinity (AXS) announced in a new blog post that it has made a major rule change in its 20th season, where players will no longer earn Smooth Love Potion (SLP) by completing “daily missions” to stabilize the token’s value.

In the statement made by Axie Infinity (AXS), the following statements were included;

“As a first measure to stabilize the economy, we have removed all SLP rewards from adventure mode, which was originally designed as a way for the community to learn how to use their Axis.”

‘Axies’ are non-changeable tokens (NFTs) that also serve as creatures that players can battle and breed in-game.

In addition, the popular gaming company announced that with this rule change, it will reduce its new SLP issuances by approximately 45 million tokens every day.

Increased by 176% in the Last 1 Week

However, Axie Infinity, in its latest report, emphasized that this move is aimed at ensuring the survival of the game itself, and underlined how critical this is.

Here are the statements in the report published by Axie Infinity;

“We know this is a painful situation. But we needed to take decisive action for the Axie economy or we risked a complete and permanent economic collapse. That would have been a much more painful situation.”

After this rule change by Axie Infinity, the price of Smooth Love Potion started a rapid increase all week. So much so that while SLP was trading under a penny last Wednesday, the price started to rise in successive waves from Monday.

The popular altcoin started another 60% gain in the last 24 hours, and the price has soared to $0.038 in the past seven days, marking a 176% gain.

However, Axie Infinity’s native token, AXS, also dropped about 1.52% in the same timeframe and is currently trading at $66.69.