This Altcoin Saw ATH While The Elders Was Asleep: Flying With One News!

A small-cap Ethereum competitor has rebounded 120% in a short period of time as altcoin projects fell back. A low-capital Ethereum competitor is suddenly starting to make big moves as altcoins and the broader crypto markets are starting to show signs of life.

Altcoin project seeing ATH

Telos is an EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible blockchain built on top of the EOS.IO network that processes 10,000 transactions per second. Telos EVM aims to be a scalable solution for Solidity-based applications and users can also run and deploy Ethereum (ETH) applications. On the project’s website it says:

Unlike other scalable EVMs, Telos EVM is not just a fork of the original Go Ethereum code. A completely new EVM redesigned from the ground up to take full advantage of the performances offered by the Telos Native blockchain.

Less than a week ago, Telos’ native token TLOS was trading near $0.57. In the early morning hours of February 2, TLOS hit an all-time high of $1.28. The rally posted a gain of 124%, with larger cryptoassets posting modest rallies or trading sideways. According to Telos, there are more than 100 different projects built on top of its network. In a recent blog post, Telos announced its involvement in BikeChain, which functions as a “100% self-driving ride-sharing mobile Dapp.” “BikeChain is helping to make a real difference in the world by moving towards more environmentally friendly forms of transportation, enabling users to win while continuing to be influential in the future of BikeChain as a whole,” the statement says.

In the same blog post, Telos also announced that it has integrated with DappRadar, the world’s largest decentralized app tracker. DappRadar users can now track projects built on Telos as with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), or BSC. At the time of writing, TLOS is currently trading at $1.09, up 93% over the past seven days and 2491.8% last year.