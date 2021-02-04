This Altcoin Rises On The False Elon Musk Alert

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a statement about a song after sharing a few different tweets about Dogecoin. People thought that his tweet was about a cryptocurrency, not a song. As a result, there was an almost 40% increase in the price of that altcoin.

“Sandstorm is a masterpiece,” Elon Musk said at noon. shared a tweet in the form. This song by Darude can be heard on many memes on social media. In addition to this song, it is possible to come across separate memes with the “sandstorm” theme in social media.

SAND price went up after this tweet

Elon Musk’s sharing of such a tweet without any context prompted the cryptocurrency market. Seeing that Musk was talking about “Sand” in his tweet, investors flocked to a cryptocurrency called SAND.

SAND is ranked 223rd among the largest coins with a market value of $ 70 million. This coin was trading at $ 0.093 until noon. The tweet Elon Musk posted almost 40% of him at a time and took him up to $ 0.129.

The realization that Musk’s post was not linked to SAND resulted in the price decline.