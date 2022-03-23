This Altcoin Raised $450 Million For The Metaverse! Price Increased 22 Percent!

The company announced today that they have reached a valuation of $ 4 billion. Of course, the price of the token is rising. Cryptocurrency markets are building their own giant companies. One of them is Yuga Labs and has already raised $450 million at a valuation of $4 billion. It took much more time for technology companies such as Facebook and Google to reach these values. Cryptocurrencies accelerate the speed of the age.

Yuga Labs and Plans

Yuga Labs, which owns three of the largest NFT brands in the market, has been announced to raise $450 million in funding at a valuation of $4 billion. The team behind Bored Ape Yacht Club plans to use the money to build a media empire around NFTs, starting with games and their own metaverse project.

The team describes their metaverse project, called Otherside, as an MMORPG that aims to connect the wider NFT universe. Wylie Aronow, co-founder of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and alias Gordon Goner, hopes to create an “interoperable world” that is “gamified” and “fully decentralized”.

The announcement comes just weeks after Yuga Labs bought CryptoPunks and Meebits from Larva Labs in a big move to consolidate the NFT space. The acquisition brings together three of the most lucrative NFT collections under one roof.

At the time of writing, ApeCoin finds buyers at $ 12.18 with an increase of 23%.

Received a Record Investment

The funding round, one of the largest for an NFT company to date, was led by the firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has invested heavily in the Web3 space. Game studio Animoca Brands and crypto firms Coinbase and MoonPay, among others, are participating in the funding round. Chris Lyons, general partner of Andreessen Horowitz, will join Yuga Labs’ board of directors. The funding talks were first reported by the Financial Times last month.

Chris Dixon, head of Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto arm, said:

“In my view, Yuga Labs, along with other emerging [Web3] companies, will be a major competitor for companies like Meta. There is a dystopian future where Meta is the dominant provider of such digital experiences and all the money and control goes to that company.”

Interestingly, Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen sits on Meta’s board of directors and made an early investment in Facebook.