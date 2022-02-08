This Altcoin Passes Two Popular Cryptocurrencies

Ripple is one of the popular altcoins after Bitcoin. Despite the obstacles it encounters from time to time, Ripple continues its upright stance even if it experiences a decrease in value. Regardless of the circumstances, XRP does not cease to be among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in value ranking.

As it is known, Ripple took the biggest blow with the SEC lawsuit. While the lawsuit is still expected to be concluded, Ripple lost a lot of value both due to the lawsuit and the general declines in the market in December and later.

Decline Momentum Is Now Broken!

Ripple broke this bearish momentum on February 7 and shows increasing momentum. Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP has surpassed Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) to become the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarektCap. According to yesterday’s data, XRP, which is in the 8th place, increased its value by 20% from yesterday to today, performing much better than other cryptocurrencies.

XRP’s market cap has increased by 5% this year despite the recent selling pressure in the market and Ripple’s tough legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it doesn’t know when to end.

What’s Happening in the SEC Litigation?

Charles Gasparino of Fox Business recently tweeted that the lawsuit will extend into the summer. He added that the Biden administration could tip the balance in favor of the SEC by classifying the controversial token XRP as an unregistered security after issuing the executive order for cryptocurrencies.

It is said that the case has been extended to February 28 at the request of both parties, and this delay makes it possible to take additional statements. Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty reports that the litigation between the SEC and Ripple must now be settled as quickly as possible. With this lawsuit, Ripple lost 70% of its value in December 2020.

Although an exact date is not known, the parties and investors expect the case to be concluded as soon as possible.