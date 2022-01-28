This Altcoin Just Made RugPull! Investors Lost All Their Money!

With the increase of crypto money projects day by day, rugpull cases are also increasing. Fraudsters are victimizing investors with the tokens they sell with the promise of pre-sales by advertising popular names. One of these events happened just minutes ago.

This Altcoin Made RugPull

20 minutes ago, CertiK shared the information that the project made rugpull. Announced by CryptoCars, which has approximately 180 thousand followers, the CCAR token rugpull closed all communication channels.

The fraud case announced by the crypto-focused cybersecurity startup CertiK shocked investors. The extent of the losses is unknown at this time. Investors need to be much more careful against these fraud cases, which are frequently encountered in recent days. In particular, there are many fraudsters who say that they produce projects using anonymous identities. We experienced the last example of these in the TIME token today. You can reach the details of this by visiting our previous news.

Beware of Altcoin Scams

You can see the names of the project team below. If you come across their names in a different project in the future, you should be more careful. In particular, they can try new rugpull with similar names in the future.

CryptoCars (CCAR) available on platforms like PancakeSwap isn’t the first and won’t be the last. Choosing the right projects to invest in will help you get rid of such risks. As Coin Turk, we have shared a lot of content on our website that can help you in project research. By making use of these, you can find an answer to the question of “how to do more detailed research”.

Especially before investing money in projects advertised in social media and telegram groups, you should make a detailed examination. Many phenomena can share any crypto money project with their followers just by paying the advertising fee. They may even have secret partners in these projects, the money you put into the project is divided among the scammers and advertisers. At the end of the day there is only one loser, yes you are. This is exactly why you need to be cautious, especially towards new projects.