This Altcoin Is Rising Fast! 3.6 Billion Dollars of Bitcoin Seized!

Cryptocurrency markets have had a busy agenda for the past hour, the stablecoin hearing continues in the Assembly. $3.6 billion worth of stolen BTC from Bitfinex, which was hacked in 2016, was seized. With the effect of the news, an altcoin is rising rapidly and more, here are the important details.

$3.6 Billion Bitcoin Seized

The US Department of Justice recently announced that it has seized $3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin belonging to Bitfinex, which was hacked in 2016. Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, will testify in court for allegedly trying to launder stolen assets. The couple who try to launder a total of 119,754 Bitcoins can face serious penalties.

Assets carried by 21 different transfers last week were interpreted as the start of a big selling wave in the crypto money markets. It is not yet clear who moved the assets. The statement from the Bitfinex exchange is that the stolen assets will be returned to their owners together with the ministry officials, adhering to the legal process.

After the execution of search warrants for online accounts controlled by Lichtenstein and Morgan, special agents gained access to files within an online account controlled by Lichtenstein. Those files contained the private keys. Billion dollars of Bitcoin were seized in these accounts.

This Altcoin Is Rising Fast

LEO, the native token of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, rose from $ 5 to $ 7.43 with the effect of the news. With its recent movement, the price has also determined the new ATH point. Bitfinex was promising to burn a significant amount of tokens within 18 months if stolen assets were recovered, as explained in the UNUS SED LEO token whitepaper.

Investors continue to buy LEO tokens due to the stock market repurchasing $3.6 billion in assets and a possible burn. The price may find new highs in the coming hours with the continuation of FOMO.