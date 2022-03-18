This Altcoin Inventor Will Receive $10 Billion In Bitcoin!

Do Kwon, founder of stablecoin-focused altcoin project Terra, replied that we are “already buying” plans to buy $10 billion worth of BTC for reserves. Kwon also emphasized that the stable cryptocurrency TerraUSD, backed by over $10 billion in BTC reserves, “will open a new monetary era of the Bitcoin standard.” The founder of Terraform Labs (TFL) reveals the project’s plans to accumulate $10 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) to add to its stablecoin reserves.

Terra is a decentralized Blockchain platform specializing in stablecoin issuance. Terra USD (UST) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the value of the US dollar, and the USD value is partially hedged by the equivalent of the native token Terra (LUNA). However, specific details are sparse at this stage. As reported by Somanews, Kwon stated via Twitter on Monday that Terra will not sell the local cryptocurrency LUNA to build up its reserves, with more information coming soon.

Altcoin will add billions to BTC reserve

Kwon also highlighted that stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), backed by over $10 billion in BTC reserves, “will open a new monetary era of the Bitcoin standard.” “P2P electronic cash is easier to spend and more attractive to hold,” he added.

“We already buy Bitcoin”

When users on Twitter asked Kwon what his BTC reserves would be used for, Kwon replied that the funds would be used to halt short-term UST repayments and a decentralized forex reserve. In a tweet shortly after, Kwon said, “We’re starting to buy BTC, and Twitter is confirming me,” greeting former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. This is the second time this month that Kwon has outlined his plans to strengthen the reserves that support Terra’s stablecoin.

After TFL donated 12 million LUNA (worth about $1 billion at current prices) to the Luna Foundation Guard LFG on Friday to support the growth of the Terra ecosystem and the sustainability of stablecoins, Kwon stated that the project will “continue to increase reserves until then.” According to Coinecko data, the market cap of UST is currently $15.14 billion.