This Altcoin Increased by 5494% in 3 Days

The newly created decentralized finance (DeFi) asset increased by 5494% within 72 hours. zLOT is a staking protocol built on an options trading protocol known as Hegic (HEGIC). The protocol requires 888,000 HEGIC tokens to activate a staking lot and aims to allow small HEGIC holders to pool their HEGIC tokens to take advantage of the protocol’s payment fees.

“Users can deposit HEGIC into the HegicPool.sol contract to purchase zHEGIC, the tokenized share of the pool … All profits from the pool’s staking lots are converted into HEGIC and redistributed among zHEGIC shareholders.”

Last week, the project was introduced by Hegic’s anonymous founder, Molly.

The post attracted great attention in DeFi circles due to rumors involving Andre Cronje, renowned creator of the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) asset yearn.finance (YFI).

However, Molly later denied Cronje’s participation.

“Today, I made zLOT a little bit hot for no reason. I’m sorry for that. Andre does not want to be involved in any cryptocurrency promotions. I will be the only founder. M&A is now just Molly & Alpha. Andre is not involved. Nothing has changed. M&A still holds 10% of the zLOT supply.

I am in favor of actively maintaining the results of my development efforts. I’m pushing HegicOptions alone, and I’d love to do the same with the projects and protocols of M & A’s developers. I like good token economy, not just good technology. I’m still here. Instead of Andre, there’s Alpha now. ”



