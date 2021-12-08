This Altcoin Has Been In The Spotlight Of Whales: Large Amounts Have Been Bought

Whales with giant cryptoassets bought 900,000 and then 999,999 MATIC.

According to crypto whale tracker WhaleStats, two Ethereum whales have bought 1,899,900 MATIC in the last 24 hours. Two of the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets tracked by WhaleStats made huge purchases.

Large Amount of MATIC Went to Whale Addresses

Whales with giant cryptoassets bought 900,000 and then 999,999 MATIC. The transactions represented values ​​of $2,087,999 and $2,329,977, respectively. MATIC, the native token of the Polygon blockchain, was trading at $1.62 about 4 days ago, gaining over 55% to as high as $2.52.

MATIC continues its course at $2.46 at the time of writing. Along with the whale purchase, the price increase is the result of Polygon’s increased efficiency and scalability efforts of more users. The expectation of the virtual “zk day” set by Polygon for December 9 is increasing.

The focus of the event; There will be implementations of zk-STARKs, ZK proofs and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin speaking on the panel. Polygon is a Layer 2 product that speeds up transactions by working on top of primary blockchains. It focuses on solving scalability problems of the Ethereum network that result in congestion and high transaction fees. According to CMC data, MATIC is the fourteenth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $16.6 billion.

Whale Interest and Expert Opinions

Frequently mentioned by experts, MATIC draws attention with its project and support team. Experienced analysts are known to include MATIC in the list of potential cryptocurrencies. However, the intense interest of whales is an important factor affecting the price.

Whale Stats has recently reported that whales have made huge purchases of Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu, the popular cryptocurrency of the largest Ethereum wallets, remains in first place.