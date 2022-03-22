This Altcoin Breaks Long-Term Resistance, Finally Shows Upward Momentum

ADA, the native token of the Cardano network, is breaking the 50-day average resistance value for the first time in two months. Therefore, experts predict that ADA investors can now recover their losses. Experts attribute this break in resistance, which is reflected in the price, to the increase in the number of wallets in the Cardano network and its fundamental growth.

ADA Breaks Resistance

Analysts say the price resistance for ADA is $0.97. ADA last broke this resistance in mid-January, but then unfortunately failed to stay above it and saw decreases. After this process, ADA, which remained below the price resistance of 0.97 for close to 180 days, did not seem to have sufficient purchasing power by investors. On the other hand, even while altcoins were recovering and rising and the crypto market was generally on the rise, ADA unfortunately could not reach the same uptrend as its competitors.

However, analysts state that as of today, ADA can break the devil’s leg. Analysts state that both the increase in the number of projects in Cardano’s network and the increase in the total price value of funds locked in smart contracts on the network are factors in Cardano’s network growth. This fundamental growth is indirectly affecting the price of ADA as well, and at the time of this writing, ADA is trading at $0.955, up 6.35% in the last 24 hours.

TVL and Update

Cardano is also experiencing an increase in transaction volume. In addition, Cardano is breaking records by reaching $270 million in total kit value known as TVL. Experts also report that Cardano has surpassed both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in network volume. Analysts think this increase in Cardano’s TVL is due to Minswap’s new projects. These projects are said to hold about 99% of Cardano’s TVL.

Known for being against system updates and even worrying that they might create a security vulnerability in the system, Cardano surprises its investors with many updates this year. Last summer, the price of ADA increased to $ 3.2 with the provision of updates to Cardano’s smart contracts. In addition, with the upcoming update, Cardano plans to bring the token burning mechanism to its network. When the size of the burn transactions is sufficient, it directly affects the price of the relevant token. Therefore, ADA investors foresee a more hopeful future for the price of ADA with this development.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.