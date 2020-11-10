This adorable gesture from Laëtitia to Baptiste!

Recently in “Plus belle la vie”, Laëtitia made the Mistral happy by getting rid of a gift from her suitor Valentine!

Yesterday in “Plus belle la vie”, Laëtitia made Baptiste happy by relieving herself of a Valentine’s gift. Obviously, Kevin’s mother has a stubborn grudge.

Fans of “Plus belle la vie” continue to follow the various intrigues within the Mistral. Right now, Babeth and Patrick are orchestrating a spinner to spy on Yolande and Jocelyn. And they did well!

The latter used the pretext of the other members of their family that they wanted to stay a few days in a spa in the Lubéron. In reality, it is not.

Suffering from Alzheimer’s, Léa’s grandfather decided to end his life … Because in recent months, his condition has deteriorated significantly. Not wanting to be separated from him, Yolande therefore decided to do the same.

But nothing will go as planned for the couple. In any case, they are not the only inhabitants of the Mistral to encounter some personal problems.

Recently in “Plus belle la vie”, Valentin has also drawn the wrath of Laëtitia. Indeed, the latter secretly paid for all of Tom’s schooling.

Distrustful and annoyed, Luna’s employee therefore decided to cut off all contact with her suitor. But the wealthy businessman is ready to do anything to win back his beauty!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: NOTHING GOES BETWEEN LAËTITIA AND VALENTIN!

Yesterday in “Plus belle la vie”, Baptiste paid a little visit to Mirta within the Celestial. Sadly, Matis’s dad confides in him that he has totally forgotten Emma’s birthday.

In the sequence, the young man also explains that he hopes to fix the mess. During their discussion, a delivery man brings sublime roses to Laëtitia, who is then busy cleaning the hotel entrance.

But her joy quickly fades when she finds out that it is a gift from Valentine’s Day. “I did not want to play”, can we read in the note addressed to him.

Stung, Laëtitia – who followed the conversation between Baptiste and Mirta – decides to offer the flowers to Thomas’s son. “Here, you will have more use than me,” says Sébastien’s ex-partner.

Baptiste is quick to accept and accepts the latter’s gift before finding his sweetheart all smiles. Case to be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



