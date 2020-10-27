This actress competed with Jennifer for the role of Rachel.

The NBC network, transmitted for 10 seasons the sitcom Friends series, whose characters remain in the memories of millions of viewers around the world.

It is undeniable that the success of Friends during its 10-year run on NBC, launched the show’s stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc to fame. (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross).

One of the most prominent stars on Friends was undoubtedly Jennifer Aniston, who later became one of the most famous and sought-after actresses in Hollywood thanks to her portrayal of Rachel Green in the comedy series.

However, Aniston came close to not playing the iconic Rachel Green, as the role had already been offered by NBC to another talented actress during the audition process, according to the book Top of the Rock: The Rise and Fall of Must See TV from former NBC president Warren Littlefield.

Prior to her role on Friends, Jennifer played Jeannie, Ferris’s sister on the comedy series Ferris Bueller. The actress was hired by the then president of NBC Entertainment, Warren Littlefield, who discovered the talent of Jennifer Aniston.

In this sense, the Ferris Bueller series did not achieve the expected success, so the NBC executive Littlefield dedicated himself to finding the right role for Jennifer Aniston.

Later, Friends writer and producer Marta Kauffman told Littlefield that Aniston was technically unavailable to play the role of Rachel Green. This Kauffman recalled in Littlefield’s book:

“Rachel was the hardest role to play. Jennifer came in and was on a show that was on the air: Muddling Through.”

However, NBC casting director Lori Openden also recalled that Aniston had won the role of Rachel Green for Friends. This was commented by Openden according to the book:

“We auditioned other actors for the role of Jennifer, but no one else was good enough.”

On the other hand, Friends creator and executive producer David Crane revealed what happened after Aniston had secured her role as Rachel for Friends during the audition. It turns out, NBC executives had offered the role of Rachel to actress Jami Gertz, who also competed with Aniston at the audition:

“An NBC executive called to say that he had offered the role of Rachel to Jami Gertz. We didn’t have a Rachel, and Jami Gertz is a really talented actress, but not for Rachel. So we held our breath for 24 hours until they decided by Aniston “.



