This ’90s show has an almost impossible task after the finale of this ’70s show

After the incredible final episode of “The Show of the 70s,” the sequel to “The Show of the 90s” faces an almost impossible task of a worthy sequel. It is not often that the series, which has been running for eight seasons, ends on a high note: many of the modern sitcoms of the “70s Show, such as Seinfeld, Roseanne, The Family of Contemporaries, Two and a Half People and How I Met Your Mother, show controversial moments. finals. Given that The ’70s Show is one of the few series of this era that has a favorite ending, including the finale being the episode of the series with the highest rating on IMDb, it would be wise to hang up the towel here and now. However, with the return of the original cast and characters for a direct spin-off in the “90s Show,” the series faces a new challenge – to match the original.

In recent years, reboots and spin-offs of beloved sitcoms and dramas of the 90s and 00s have become more and more common, and some, such as “How I Met Your Father” and “Dexter,” are returning – intentionally or not – to a resurgence of interest after the polarizing finale. While the “70s Show” also didn’t need a better ending, the subsequent series makes sense if we consider the basis of the original sitcom. This ’70s show was a nostalgic look at the teenage life of the 1970s, when the series debuted 20 years after the era it portrays. Thus, “The Show of the 90s” is a worthy sequel depicting the teenage life of the 1990s, when the series debuts 25 years after the era described.

While the creators have already tried to repeat this setup with an unsuccessful indirect offshoot of the “80s Show,” the “90s Show from Netflix has an incredible advantage in terms of what is actually a continuation of the history and characters of the “70s Show. This formula ensures the success of the “90s Show” better than its predecessor, but it also opens the door for more inevitable comparisons with the original series, with a greater risk of possibly destroying the positive reputation of the finale of the “70s Show.” This ’90s show is a great way to meet a new generation of teenagers in Point Place, as well as revive your favorite original characters, but now the spin-off has an almost impossible task – to present another incredible final episode.

Why the finale of the show of the 70s was perfect, despite the failures of the 8th season

The eighth season of the “70s Show” is notable for being the weakest part of the season, not only because of the absence of Eric Foreman played by Topher Grace and Michael Kelso played by Ashton Kutcher, but also because the other characters largely dislike creative directions. Despite the general blunders, the biggest change of the 8th season of the “70s Show” was a greater emphasis on Kitty and Red, and the series finale became the perfect holistic conclusion of the sitcom. In the final episode of this ’70s show, Kitty and Red mostly portrayed preparing to leave for Florida before deciding to stay in Point Place with their family and friends, Jackie and Fez finally moved forward in their relationship, Michael Kelso returned from Chicago, Donna is preparing to leave. Back at school, Hyde takes over the last Grooves store, and Eric returns from Africa to finally reunite with Donna.

Since Randy from season 8 of The ’70s Show hardly featured in any scenes, the series finale was primarily a love letter to the broader legacy of the sitcom, in which emotional goodbyes were balanced with comedic reprisal of two of the greatest recurring jokes through the main characters. in the Circle and on the water tower. Despite the fact that the 8th season of the “70s Show” is a weak point in the series, in the finale it was possible to return all the original characters, correctly linking their comprehensive storylines. This show of the 70s also had one of the most perfect and appropriate tricks for its final scene, which allowed the series to come out in style: countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve 1979, when the sitcom turned black, when the year turned into January. 1, 1980. It’s remembered as one of the smartest ways to end the series, perfectly reflecting its basic foundation, but the “90s Show” will now also struggle to surpass it.

The show of the 90s, most likely, will not be able to repeat the ending of the original

Although the ending of the “90s Show” should be original, so as not to rely on all the old tricks of the “70s Show, he may not have the opportunity to repeat the stylish countdown of the decade, even if he wanted to. While the timeline of the “70s Show, which included only four years over eight seasons, contained continuity errors, the show could still reasonably end in 1979, having a long narrative life. If the “70s Show” had started in 1971 instead of 1976, or there had been only two or three seasons, it might not have had the opportunity to finish the finale on New Year’s Eve 1979.