Thirty-Nine: Son Ye Jin Has Fun In New Drama Teaser

A new adventure awaits us in the upcoming drama ‘Thirty-Nine‘, starring Son Ye Jin. It will bring a great story and characters that will end up captivating the public, and its new teaser proves it.

The scriptwriters and directors of Korea do not stop working to present the best series for fans who enjoy dramas, new adventures, stories and characters waiting to be discovered in new premieres that South Korean television prepares for the large audience.

A drama that is generating great expectations is ‘Thirty-Nine‘, a romantic comedy production in which we will be able to see well-known actors and actresses shine in the industry; The cast of this upcoming K-Drama is made up of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun, Yun Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Tae Hwan, and more stars who will have amazing characters within the plot.

’39’ is directed by Kim Sang Ho and will tell us the story of a group of friends who are about to turn 40, but it is precisely at this age that life surprises them with new emotions and adventures that perhaps they had not experienced earlier in his life.

The funny story of ‘Thirty-Nine‘ is revealed little by little in its various teasers that show us a little more of its plot, this is how the protagonists look in this new preview of the K-Drama.

THIRTY-NINE WILL HAVE A FUN STORY AND THEIR NEW TEASER PROVES IT

The upcoming drama, Thirty-Nine, starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun, released its new teaser that shows us more of its funny plot, where despite being about to turn 40, its protagonists are feel with renewed emotions.

‘Thirty-Nine‘ will be a drama full of fun, feelings, and we will love the friendship of its leads who have great chemistry on screen.

WHEN IS THE NEW DORAMA THIRTY-NINE PREMIERE?

February 16 will be the premiere of the new drama ‘Thirty-Nine‘, which will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 PM South Korea time; jTBC is the South Korean television station in charge of broadcasting this next production that will delight the public.

Do you have everything ready for this new and great adventure? Very soon we will be able to see the new drama ‘Thirty-Nine‘ that the audience will love.

