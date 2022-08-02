Thinking like a criminal: Paget Brewster recalls seeing Her First Crime scene

Paget Brewster describes how she first set foot on a crime scene in the film “Thinking like a Criminal.” The original CBS crime thriller FBI ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020. Nevertheless, Paramount+ is preparing for the revival of Criminal Minds, having received an official order for the series in July this year. In the series, employees of the Behavioral Analysis Department (BAU) The FBI uses its criminal profiling method to investigate cases and identify criminals. Along the way, the BAU members also come together as a team and confront their own demons. A huge success, “Think Like a Criminal” launched an entire media franchise and continues to be a favorite among true crime fans, praised for attractive characters and exciting intrigue.

The original main cast of the show consisted of Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gabler, A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangness. Although Moore, Gibson, Gabler, Cook, and Wangness remained throughout most of the series, the cast underwent many changes. Brewster joined the team as Emily Prentiss in season 2 and appeared regularly until her departure at the end of season 7. She returned as a core member of the main cast in season 12, remaining until the show’s conclusion. She is also set to star in the revival of Paramount+ Criminal Minds. Brewster is a fan—favorite cast member, and she was even rehired due to the negative reaction from viewers when she was released from her contract after season 6. Although the character portrayed by Brewster is known for her coolness, the actress has not always been so stoic.

In an interview with The List, Brewster tells how she first found herself at the crime scene. She notes how strange the experience of working with Criminal Minds was:

The first time I was at a crime scene, you see a police tape, and there’s a beautiful young actress playing a dead prostitute, and you come up, and they’re all covered in blood, and they’re a little blue, and they’re lying on the ground. You’re like, “Hi, I’m Amy,” “Hi, I’m Paget.” It’s such a funny show, even though it’s so dark, and maybe it’s fun because it’s so dark.

After many seasons in the dark world of serial killers, it’s interesting to hear Brewster’s first impressions of what will become her life for the next twelve years, from time to time. It’s clear that her break from “Thinking Like a Criminal” was spent returning to her comedic roots with roles in “Modern Family,” “Drunk History” and “Community” after a stint in “Law & Order: Special Victims.” Most recently, Brewster starred in the animated series “Birdgirl” and the indie horror film “Hypochondriac”, demonstrating her diverse acting abilities. With the revival of “Thinking Like a Criminal,” Brewster will see a lot more crime scene scenery and expressed her excitement about returning to this familiar world.

Brewster may have gotten used to the gothic nature of a procedural thriller by now, but her comments show there was a time when she didn’t, even though she played a character with unblinking demeanor in the face of violence. The contrast simply highlights her talent as an actress, and her delight in the dark show proves that she is perfect for this role. Hopefully, there will still be plenty of room for fun and new experiences in season 16 as the show reveals Emily Prentiss’ new story arc. Since most of the original cast is set to return in the revival of “Think Like a Criminal,” viewers of the series will be glad to meet their favorite FBI agents again.