Things you should not do if you travel to Japan

If you are interested in Japanese culture, you must know its rules of conduct. When you travel to a different country, you frequently come across habits and customs that are very different from those that surround you in your day-to-day life, however, when it comes to rules of conduct, it is important that you know them and adapt to them.

Nobody wants to appear rude while visiting a different territory, instead it is attractive to know the culture that exists there and understand the lifestyle of the local people.

Therefore, if you travel to Japan, you should know some habits that are common and very easy to follow, in this way, you can enjoy your visit without appearing rude to others.

Keep reading and find out what activities you should not do in Japan if you are visiting or want to move to that country.

WEAR A BLACK TIE AT A WEDDING

Although in other parts of the world it might seem like an ideal outfit, in Japan you should not wear a black tie if you go to a wedding ceremony, it would be better to wear a white or striped one, since black ties are used at funerals and you could send the wrong message to the hosts.

DO NOT ENTER WITH SHOES

As in other Asian countries, you should not enter the house with your shoes on, but also, this rule applies to other places such as hotels, temples, sanctuaries and even for some restaurants.

SERVE YOUR DRINK FIRST

In Japan it is considered rude for you to serve your drink first before offering to serve others, so we recommend showing your kindness when enjoying a meal in company.

BE LOUD

If you don’t want people to see you as rude, you shouldn’t speak too loud, make a lot of noise, or talk on the phone while traveling, as it could make people around you uncomfortable.

EATING ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Although in different parts of the world it can be annoying for people around you to eat while riding public transport, not in all places there are regulations for this. In Japan it is forbidden to eat food in this type of space, the only exception occurs when it comes to high-speed trains where each passenger enjoys more privacy. Another thing to consider is that you shouldn’t eat while walking either.

HELP WORKERS

If a worker is providing you a service, you should not help him even if you see him performing the task with difficulty. If you do, it is considered as a rude gesture through which you signal that he cannot do his job well.

DO NOT RECYCLE

Japanese society has adopted a very strict recycling culture, so not following its guidelines will not only be inconsiderate, but you could receive a wake-up call or even a fine.



