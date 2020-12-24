Things we all do when we start a new game

Because gamers have a lot of habits and a certain routine in the way they consume video games, sometimes they will try things out in a new game just to get a feel for its capabilities. It’s a bit absurd, but in the end, we all understand each other.

Ultimately, it might sound completely dumb, but it isn’t that much: there are games that don’t penalize too much for fall damage. Others where it’s instant death. So to be sure, you have to try! We jump off a cliff and estimate the distance from which we will die for the next angel’s jump …



