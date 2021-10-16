Things To Consider When Choosing Thermal Paste

Thermal paste, which allows computers to run at cool and stable values, may need to be changed over time.

Thermal paste is used on certain parts to stabilize the temperatures, stability and performance of our computers. If this paste is not changed over time, it can cause high temperatures and performance losses. So how to choose the appropriate paste, how to apply? Details are in our article.

Check thermal conductivity values

The quality and thermal conductivity values ​​(W/mK) of each paste vary, in this case you should choose the paste you will use well. A thermal paste with a low thermal conductivity value may perform poorly and cause more heating in your device. In order to prevent this, do not forget to check the user comments and thermal conductivity values ​​of the paste you want to buy.

Check the ingredients inside

There are different models and types of thermal paste. These are divided into 4 categories as silicon, silver-gold and diamond. However, liquid metal pastes are not suitable for all computers and should be used with caution. For a standard home user, a silicone thermal paste with high thermal conductivity will be sufficient. However, if you are going to apply different processes (like delid), then you will need to use silver-gold mixed thermal pastes.

Be careful when choosing paste for laptops

Laptops usually have a very thin thermal paste or thermal pad with a longer lifespan. All of these products can deform over time and need maintenance. At this point, some users prefer silver-gold mixed liquid metal thermal pastes to be long-lasting and effective. But this practice is quite wrong. Silver-gold pastes conduct electricity, and in this case, the electricity passing through the copper heat pipe of your computer can damage your processor and video card, and affect your computer badly. To prevent this, it will be healthier to use a quality silicone thermal paste.

Riding too much does not increase performance

Applying the paste abundantly and thickly will have the opposite effect, causing a decrease in thermal conductivity and more heating, so do not use too much paste. Squeeze a small amount of paste onto your processor or video card and spread it in a thin layer. In this way, you will not have finished the putty and you can get a better performance.

Be careful when applying the putty

There are some points that you should pay attention to when applying the paste, if the paste overflows the motherboard or the circuit element you will apply, or if it accidentally spills anywhere, this can damage your system. Because silicone pastes also have a little electrical conductivity, which may pose some risk.

Why is W/mK important?

As mentioned above, we mentioned the W/mK value a lot when choosing thermal paste. The importance of W/mK value is that your system and components create high thermal conductivity when heated. Hardware and components play a major role in transferring this heat to the necessary cooling components in a healthier way with a paste with a high W/mK value, and evacuating the heat from there. When you buy a low value paste, the heat cannot be transferred properly and the high heat generated in the circuit elements leads to performance losses. That’s why it’s so important to choose a thermal paste with a high W/mK value.