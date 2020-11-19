Things I should know before buying a PC for work

Buying a computer has never been an easy task. Many important components must be defined, but there is no need to overcomplicate when choosing a machine. If the PC is for work, this decision is made even easier, as we can guide ourselves based on some usage profiles of the device.

Intel, a recognized manufacturer of chips that equip several devices, invited TecMundo to help those who need to buy a computer for professional activities.

Don’t know which machine to choose for yourself or your employees? Then check out this guide and get all the answers.

Usage profiles

To make the explanation easier, we separate the suggestions based on usage profiles to arrive at specific machine configurations, helping in making the purchase decision.

Profile 1 – Reception and assistance

For activities such as those carried out in the reception sector of a company, a desktop is ideal. Most of the time, the computer will not be taken home or used in meetings, so portability is not a necessity.

In this profile, software and applications used are lightweight, such as access control systems and office packages (Word, Excel and others), so a device with an Intel Core i3 processor will do the job. This family of processors is suitable for day-to-day activities, providing fast loading and lower cost when compared to other versions. If more performance is needed, Intel Core i5 models meet demand well.

Although SSD storage systems are faster, this function can be provided with traditional HDDs, which are cheaper and offer greater storage capacity. It is also not necessary to have computers with a dedicated video card in this profile.

Profile 2 – Administrative and commercial sectors

In the administrative and commercial profile, we have a slightly higher demand for processing, and it may be necessary to run more complex programs that deal with more data. That is why an Intel Core i5 processor is ideal, as it offers satisfactory performance for these activities.

In addition, an SSD will make the system and programs start faster, which is essential in business meetings and presentations.

If the machine is used for many meetings and needs to accompany the professional wherever he goes, a notebook is the right choice. It is rare that this type of profile needs as much graphics performance as that provided by dedicated video cards.

In fact, in the case of these professionals, not having a dedicated video component makes notebooks thinner, lighter and with longer battery life – important aspects for this profile.

Profile 3 – Engineers and designers

If until now we have dispensed with the need for dedicated video cards, in this profile they are necessary. Engineers, designers and other technical positions generally need above-average performance, which is compensated by video cards and processors such as Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7 and even the powerful Intel Core i9.

The professionals in this profile run programs such as AutoCAD, Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere and others that require a lot of processing, so it makes sense to invest in a more powerful machine to suit this profile properly. In addition, RAM is also important, which is why it is also worth investing in computers with a reasonable amount – above 8 GB at least.

The question of mobility also needs to be considered, to know if the choice is a notebook or a desktop, but storage must prioritize speed specifically, so machines equipped with SSD are preferred. For these professionals the resolution and quality of the screen is also very important and therefore the ideal is to choose equipment with Full HD and IPS screens.

Profile 4 – Executives and directors

At the top of a company’s hierarchy, a thin, light and sophisticated notebook is usually the need to be met, so high performance notebooks, preferably equipped with an Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 processor and equipped with SSDs are good options.

It is worth mentioning that executives and directors also participate in many meetings and presentationss, which requires quick response in some situations, so the choice of above-average performance is justified, in addition to the fact that it helps the professional to be concerned with the direction of the company, and not with the low processing of his machine .

*****

What did you think of these suggestions for work machines divided into profiles? Do you think we got our recommendations right? Share your comments with us.



