Things are bad with Mozilla, which developed Firefox!

All companies, whether large or small, were affected by the corona virus outbreak. While especially small companies are having hard times financially, things are not going well in Mozilla, which developed Firefox, which still maintains its popularity.

It was announced that Mozilla Corporation had entered an important restructuring process, especially the dismissal of 250 people after the Corona virus outbreak.

Corona virus forced Mozilla to restructure!

Of course, the restructuring process is not limited to layoffs. The company plans to stop developing some of its new products. Because it is necessary to get rid of additional costs in order to meet the needs of the revenues.

Of course, there are some projects that the company does not intend to give up: On the product side, the focus will continue to focus on Pocket, Hubs virtual reality project, new VPN service, Web Assembly and other privacy and security products as well as Firefox.

It is still unclear how the restructuring will affect Firefox’s development, but it will inevitably raise anxiety for those who are bothered by the slow development of the browser. Even worse, failure to meet financial expectations could result in Mozilla complying with an advertising-driven business model. Looking at the overall picture, Firefox will have a harder time against Chrome.



