They’ve had a bad time since they came to San Francisco

The decision of the Golden Satate Warriors to leave Oakland to move to the neighboring and glamorous city of San Francisco seemed “Made in Heaven”, however, one misfortune after another has framed the adventure of the team in this other area of ​​the Bay.

The Chase Center, neighboring Giants Stadium, was an ambitious urban development project that only lacked a first-rate tenant and there was no team in the NBA with greater lineage than the Golden State Warriors, a dynasty in full swing. It seemed like an obvious decision, with no margin for error. But everything has gone wrong.

The injury of Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant during the 2019 finals was just the tip of the Iceberg: the Warriors improbably lost the finals to the Raptors, Durant decided to change teams and do his rehabilitation already as part of the Brooklyn Nets and all. that, before even starting the season.

The season began and the nightmare continued: Steph Curry suffered one of the worst injuries of his career in Game 4 and then it all fell apart.

The Warriors had the worst defensive rating in their history, they were the third worst attack and sixth worst defense in the NBA, they were left out of the playoffs after more than a decade of setting the standard in the league and also, they had a good pick, in the worst draft in memory in decades.

The next season seemed to paint better for the SanFran team, looking to regain some of their best version thanks to their stellar triplet of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, but the latter fell – again – injured in the Achilles tendon and will be lost. his second full season in a row, a loss that makes coach Steve Kerr rethink everything.

One thing is definitive, the Warriors will have to work hard on and off the court to be considered favorites again in a league that is becoming more competitive every day and has more “Super Teams.”



