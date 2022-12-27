There is no greater protector in the world than the mother herself. She will protect her children from anything that can harm them not only physically, but also emotionally. This is what Kim Kardashian is doing after her divorce from Kanye West. The former couple filed for divorce in November and agreed to raise children together. However, the mother of these babies has a hard time.

E is obliged to pay $200,000 for the maintenance of the child, as well as half of his medical, educational and security expenses. Both of them also refused spousal support. Recently, in the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kim Kardashian talked about how hard it is to raise children after a divorce. Co-parenting is not as easy as it seems. During the conversation, she depicted a very real picture of her life.

The situation of co-parenting between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is not what it seems

Making sure that her children are safe and sound after the controversy caused by Kanye West is beyond the power of the Kardashian star. When she talked about how many difficulties she had endured, tears welled up in her eyes. “Co—parenting is fucking hard,” the mother of four said on the podcast, according to People. The SKIMS founder said that if the children didn’t know what was going on between her and their father, she didn’t want to bring them this negative energy. Because, no matter what happens, children are “not ready” to cope with it. She said that when they were ready, she would talk to them.

The rapper’s ex-wife is doing everything possible to protect her children. She claimed that she was protecting the rapper in the eyes of her children. Talking about how hard it was for her, the personality on social networks also talked about the availability of information for her children. She said she regularly receives information about what is happening at school. Their children’s teachers are friends with the Kardashians.

No matter what Ye and Kim are going through, if the children want to listen to their father’s music, she will listen to it with them. She even sang it with them. Because she doesn’t want to separate the children from their father. She knows that after she takes the children, she can cry enough.

