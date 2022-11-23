“They’re getting too big for their ambitions” — Royal Writer Is Perplexed When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Charge Guests $1 Million

December 6, 2022 is a big day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple will be awarded the glorious Robert F. Kennedy’s “Pulse of Hope” at the gala. They are awarded for their work in the field of mental health and charity. Many people are dissatisfied with receiving the prestigious award by the California royals.

Many royal experts doubt on what basis Princes Harry and Meghan Markle were chosen to receive the award. Meanwhile, the Sussex once made headlines because of ticket prices. The couple has set the ticket price at a whopping $1 million for guests who want to sit with them at the main table at the Ripple of Hope gala next month. The staggering amount stunned royal author Angela Levine, and she issued a warning to the Duke and Duchess.

People will get tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal biographer believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should control their ambitions. She also warned them against lying about the royal family. It is noteworthy that in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussex accused the palace of racism towards the former American actress and their son Archie. Their stance against the House of Windsor for structural racism is a key reason for their election to the Pulsation of Hope Award.

“I hope that they will become too big for their ambitions, and everything will go awry. I think we’ve all had enough,” Levin said, quoted by Express. TV presenter Mike Graham also echoed the same sentiments as the royal author. He claimed that people in the United States were already tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, despite all the criticism of the Pulse of Hope Award, Kerry Kennedy came to the defense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The niece of John F. Kennedy praised the Sussex for speaking out against racism, as she believes it takes a lot of courage to stand up to the oldest institution in the history of the United Kingdom.

