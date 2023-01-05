Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently attracted attention because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their departure from the family. Talking about the events of three years ago, the Sussex said they wanted to work for the Commonwealth, while earning their own money.

The Duke and Duchess wanted to serve the crown part-time. However, the late Queen Elizabeth II did not agree with the proposal, and the couple completely separated from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused his father of lying when he called on Prince William to yell at him at an event in Sandringham. The famous American reporter Megyn Kelly criticized the Prince and Meghan Markle for their story.

Kelly urges Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to mint the Royal family’s money

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Megyn Kelly said that the Sussex people have many ways to stay in the United Kingdom and serve people. Despite the fact that they left the royal duties, the couple could work for the benefit of the county. However, according to the presenter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really wanted to sell their deplorable story to the American streaming giant in order to make a lot of money.

“There are many members of the royal family who do not work as members of the royal family. They decided to leave in a rage because they wanted attention, because they are boys, because they wanted $100 million from Netflix and told their story,” Kelly said, speaking on her channel.

She also criticized Prince Harry for his statements about publicly expressing dissatisfaction with the palace’s planting and leaking of stories. In the trailer for his upcoming interview with Anderson Cooper, the duke mentioned that he can’t talk to his family in four walls, as all this is fed to the media. Speaking about the same accusations, Megyn Kelly accused the Sussex royal of publicly humiliating his father, King Charles, and brother Prince William.

What do you think about the statements made by Kelly?