They will also be in mortal danger in season 6 of the series

NBC will launch the new episodes of Chicago Med beginning November 11, with the season 6 premiere that fans of the medical drama have long awaited.

Recall that the production of the new installment of Chicago Med, stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the series crew returned to the film set last month.

As all fans know by now, Chicago Med doctors will face the coronavirus in season six. As a medical drama, it is hard to imagine that the series does not address the global pandemic situation in its plot.

In its sixth season, Chicago Med will be one of the series that the coronavirus pandemic will not pass without a trace. In this regard, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov explain what to expect from the audience and the characters.

As Chicago Med season 6 will be marked by the coronavirus pandemic, it will put Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and the rest of Chicago’s medical professionals to a severe test.

In this regard, the showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov told TV Line about the plot of the new season, referring to which characters will be the most affected. This is what they said:

“Because we are a series of hospitals, we knew we had to come to terms with this story. The question of balance arose: how many COVID cases vs. other medical cases. We didn’t want the new season to be about COVID. ”

According to the Chicago Med showrunners, with the arrival of season 6 the coronavirus pandemic will kill many patients, although they will not be the only ones affected. Well, doctors who are “emotionally overwhelmed” after months of dealing with the virus will also suffer the consequences of the pandemic.

In this sense, it is necessary to remember that the showrunners recently said that during season 6 of Chicago Med, one of the characters will be infected with the coronavirus and will suffer the effects of it.



