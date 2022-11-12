“They were kind of planning to call…” — Did You Know That Billie Eilish Almost Got THAT Cool Name

Billy Eilish is undoubtedly one of the deepest talents of this generation, who gained immense fame and awards only at the age of 20. In the last few years of her career, she conquered the world with her music. Her songs are refreshing and unique, which creates a direct connection with the hearts of listeners. The hip-hop star has more than a million followers on Instagram, as fans love to track every event in her life.

At the same time, the singer loves her fans equally and tries to reach them at every opportunity. Her story has inspired many people as she struggled with her fears at a young age. However, she never gave up on her dream and did not become this inspiring and talented woman. Today, the whole world recognizes Eilish by her special name, which no one has ever heard of before. But did you know that the singer No Time to Die almost got a cool name?

Billie Eilish almost got into the sailors’ team as a child

Billie Eilish shared an eponymous illustrated book of her childhood in 2021, which gave fans an insight into her personal life. The legendary artist has included charming photos with her family and her childhood memories in the book.

The book also revealed that the Grammy-winning singer was not called by that name as a child. Her family called her a “Pirate”, and this is the merit of her older brother Finneas O’Connell. The story goes that Finneas was a big fan of pirates and called his younger sister by the same name.

“They’ve been calling me a pirate for months, and they were kind of planning to call me a pirate,” Eilish said.

The Bad Guy singer added that her grandmother, who died a few years before she was born, had a household name Bill, so her parents named the singer Billy after her grandmother. However, the name Pirate still occupies a place in her life, and she mentioned him as her middle name. Therefore, her full name is Billy Eilish Pyrat Baird O’Connell.

Do you like this name? What would it be like if this megastar had such a fancy name? Share your opinion with us in the comments section.