They were absent at the 2020 Korea Cable TV Awards

After the organizers of the 2020 Korea Cable TV Awards announced the nomination for the K-Drama Crash Landing on You, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, fans of both stars had high expectations of seeing them.

The Korea Cable TV Awards is an annual event that aims to honor the best works and artists of the great cable television networks of South Korea, this year Crash Landing on You was nominated and later winner of the first place in the category of Best Drama.

On the afternoon of October 28, the ceremony was officially held online, in a joint awarding between all programs and cable channels due to the health prevention measures by Covid-19.

The fans of the stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin did not see their wish fulfilled to see them receive the award online, since it was received by the also popular actor Yang Kyung Won, remembered for his character of the funny soldier of the Captain’s group. Ri.

On behalf of the entire team that worked on Crash Landing on You, Yang Kyung Won appeared online with words of thanks: “Thank you, all thanks to everyone. I want to share this honor with the actors, writers and directors through this video ”.

The last time the lead couple was seen together was during the 2020 Baeksang Art Awards. Even at Son Ye Jin’s fan meeting in late September, it emerged that she had invited Yang Kyung Won to attend instead of her co-star Hyun. Bin.



