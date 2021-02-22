They sue Google for “exaggerating” the quality of Stadia

A class action lawsuit filed in the United States also points to Bungie and id Software in that regard. Google Stadia recently announced a restructuring of its internal division, which includes the closure of all its studios and the goodbye of Jade Raymond, one of the top organizational leaders. Now, the North American company faces a collective complaint, since a group of people consider that Google “significantly exaggerated” the quality of its streaming service.

According to TechRadar, the complaint was filed last October 2020 in New York. They defend that the technology giant “made false and misleading claims about the quality of the Stadia streaming service.” They accuse the company of doing so in order to “increase the division’s revenue,” while insisting that they have violated consumer protection laws.

The complaint not only affects Google, but also points directly to Bungie and id Software, two companies that supported the platform with the launch of its two star video games, Destiny 2 and DOOM: Eternal. The plaintiffs emphasize that both developers carried out “unfair and deceptive commercial practices regarding the display quality and resolution of the games distributed on Google Stadia.”

Deleted tweets

They allege that Google intentionally deleted a tweet in which they mentioned that Red Dead Redemption 2 could be played at 4K and 60 fps, although the players in question did not have a very fast Internet connection. “Google understood that they were misleading consumers and wanted to make sure there were no false communications from Google regarding their Stadia service.”

According to the complaint, as a result of the alleged actions of Google, “there are hundreds, if not thousands, of articles in the United States that include misleading information” originated “by Google” and that “consumers have used to make purchasing decisions.” relevant. “Google has done nothing to correct the false information about the potential and resolution of its games available on Stadia and does not break down” that data game by game, they defend.