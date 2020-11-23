They Stole Tens of Thousands of Dollars of Ethereum

Yearn.Finance (YFI) announced its new platform called Deriswap, scammers created fake DWAP tokens and stole $ 53K worth of Ethereum. The incident came after CEO Andre Cronje’s Deriswap announcement.

The scammers who stole Ethereum took action after Yearn.Finance (YFI) CEO Andre Cronje announced that they are creating a new platform on Twitter called Deriswap. Cronje said that swaps, options and debt instruments are combined under one roof on the Deriswap platform.

Shortly after this announcement, a group of scammers created fake DWAP tokens and stole Ethereum over $ 53K. It was stated that at least 30 fake DWAPs were published in the incident. After Andre Cronje’s announcement, a Twitter user also gave information about the fraud in question. The user named “Halfapple” commented in the post he shared:

“Andre shared an update about Deriswap 30 minutes ago. Someone also created a fake token called $ DWAP. With 60 addresses and over 150 ETH, transactions were made in less than 15 minutes and everything was gone. When you see something new, do not take action without confirming it on Etherscan. ”

Another user said, “30 tokens have already been created, be careful.” he warned users.

In the report of Decrypt, it was stated that the fake tokens were created on the Uniswap exchange, first 72.4 ETH and then 162.3 ETH in total were transferred to the exchange within 20 minutes. It was learned that the fraudsters earned 53 thousand dollars by stealing over 90.1 ETH net.

They sent DWAP to “yearn: deployer” address.

The scammers also sent the DWAP token to the “yearn: deployer” contract address so that the DWAP token transaction was not found to be fake. The actions taken by fraudsters can be seen in the information provided by Etherscan.io:



