They stole and swore $ 12 million worth of cryptocurrency

A group of cryptocurrency users invested in a newly established DeFi project and lost a total of $ 12 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Known as “rug pull” in the DeFi industry, this fraud incident caused a single investor to lose $ 1 million. The team, who defrauded people, also swore at the followers after stealing the money.

Several cryptocurrency developers have developed a project called Compounder.finance to meet the demand of cryptocurrency users looking for a new DeFi project to invest. Compounder.finance’s token traded under the acronym CP3R on decentralized exchanges.

He raised $ 12 million in a short time

The total value of the DeFi market at the beginning of this year was $ 700 million. Some DeFi projects have grown enormously in the past 11 months, resulting in this number rising to $ 14.4 billion. This growth brought brand new projects with it.

Some cryptocurrency investors, who want to be a part of this trend, have invested in a newly established project called Compounder.finance, taking the risk of fraud. Rekt, which has become one of the most popular blogs in the DeFi world with the fraud cases it has followed, announced that more than $ 12 million has been invested in this project.

There was always a risk of getting defrauded

Compounder.finance developers met with the Solidity.finance team to instill confidence in people who are considering investing in the project. Solidity.finance controllers checked if the contracts used by Compounder.finance were secure and communicated with the team via Telegram. As a result of the audits, it was concluded that the project is “safe”. However, during this inspection, it was examined whether Compounder.finance is only safe from external attacks.

While Solidity.finance concluded that Compounder.finance is “safe” from external attacks, it has also found a different problem. This problem was that Compounder.finance’s Treasury was entirely under the control of the developer team. Realizing this, Solidity.finance controllers told the Compounder.finance team, “Your users probably trust you a lot.” they said.

They emptied the treasury: Here’s the balance sheet

This centrality of the Compounder.finance Treasury has cost the cryptocurrency users who have deposited money into it. After the developers raised a total of $ 12 million, they emptied the treasure and stole this money. Meanwhile, Twitter accounts were deleted, Telegram accounts were closed. This is why the accounts in the screenshot above appear to be “Deleted”.

Those who want to find out exactly how much of the Compounder.finance team has made examined the details of the contract used in the project. As a result of the research, a balance sheet came out as follows:

8,077.540667 Wrapped Ether ($ 4.8 million)

1,300,610.936154161964594323 yearn: yCRV Vault ($ 1.5 million)

0.016390153857154838 Compound (COMP) (1.79 $)

105,102,172.66293264 Compound USDT ($ 2.1 million)

97,944,481.39815207 Compound USD Coin ($ 2 million)

1,934.23347357 Compound Wrapped BTC ($ 744k)

23.368131489683158482 Aave Interest bearing YFI (628k $)

6,230,432.06773805 Compound Uniswap (466 thousand $)

Lost $ 1 million, said “I won’t let you go”

This 10 million dollar bill especially affected a single investor heavily. An investor known as DeFiYield.info on social media said that he lost $ 1 million due to this fraud. The investor’s message to the scammers was:

“I have a message to the Compounder.finance team, which stole almost $ 10.8 million. You stole my $ 1 million, almost $ 10 million of the people left. I will not let go of this business. If you 1) entered your Twitter account with your personal IP, 2) If you connected to any domain with your personal IP, 3) If you paid any domain fee with your personal card… I promise it will be a matter of time before the authorities arrest and arrest you. I will avoid spending when and what money to expose your fraud. ”

They swore at people after they cheated

The Compounder.finance team almost disappeared after doing this scam. But Rekt managed to contact the Solidity.finance team first and then find one of the developers of Compounder.finance. The username of this developer, named Vlad, in Telegram appears to be snapped.

Rekt contacted this person again via Telegram and asked “what he thought” about this whole incident. Vlad responded primarily by swearing in English. Rekt then “Is there anything you want to say to our followers?” she asked. To the question this time, Vlad roughly says He replied with the phrase nahui, which we can translate as “….off.”



