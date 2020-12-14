They Stole $ 8 Million from DeFi Founder

Hugh Karp, the founder of the Ethereum project called Nexus Mutual, was hacked. One (few) hackers who accessed Karp’s MetaMask wallet stole $ 8 million worth of tokens in the wallet. Calling the hacker from his Karp Twitter account, “If you return the money, I will give you 300 thousand dollars.” said.

Nexus Mutual, an Ethereum-based DeFi project, confirmed today that Hugh Karp was hacked. It was reported that the attack, which was stated to have been organized at 09:40, caused more than $ 8 million in damage. During the attack, 370 thousand NXM tokens (Nexus Mutual tokens) were stolen.

Accessed MetaMask wallet

It was announced that the person attacking Karp’s wallet was from the Nexus Mutual community. The hacker, who completed the relevant KYC procedures 11 days ago, changed the address after that. Karp explained the details of the attack to The Block team. According to his account, the hacker did not provide Karp’s private keys.

The hacker was able to steal the money, not because he completely took over Karp’s wallet, but because he fooled him. While Karp was trying to do a normal action, the hacker gained remote access to his computer. Meanwhile, the hacker who also infiltrated his MetaMask wallet; He managed to fool Karp and have him approve a different action than usual.

Karp sent an 8 million dollar NXM token to the hacker’s address as a result of this erroneous transaction. The transaction price of this transfer was 0.00429472 ETH. Karp reported the incident as follows:

“I was trying to make an ordinary transaction. At that time, a notification came from MetaMask. I thought that the notification was the notification of the action I was trying to do, and I approved it. But I have sent NXM to the hacker’s address… My private keys are still safe. The hacker couldn’t steal them. ”

If he returns the money he will receive 300 thousand dollars

This attack did not affect the Nexus Mutual, but only its founder Karp. In the statement made by the Nexus Mutual team, it was stated that the project did not suffer any financial damage.

The Nexus Mutual community is working together and trying to identify the hacker. In the statement made, it was stated that some of the tokens started to be sent to decentralized exchanges. Meanwhile, Karp called the hackera from his Twitter account as follows:

“Whoever you are; You pulled a really top, good trick. But it will be difficult for you to liquidate such a large amount of NXM. If you return all the NXMs you have stolen, we will not open an investigation and I will award you 300 thousand dollars. “



