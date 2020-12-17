They Started Selling Gold While Bitcoin Broke a Record

Bitcoin, which could not get enough of refreshing the record and was seen as digital gold, surprised everyone by exceeding $ 20 thousand. Bitcoin, which has risen to $ 22,000 in the last 24 hours, also brought gold, which is seen as a safe haven. Although there is no comment from the gold bulls about the rise in Bitcoin, an interesting statement about gold ETFs came from Kevin Rooke, who shared various analyzes on Bitcoin. Rooke announced that investors started to sell their gold.

While the Bitcoin price reached an all-time high, it was talked about that gold investors started to sell their gold. Transferring some statistics on Bitcoin, Kevin Rooke shared data on gold ETFs. Rooke prepared a chart based on SPDR Gold Trust data, known as the world’s largest gold ETF, and said:

“While Bitcoin has reached an all-time high, gold investors continue to sell. The world’s largest gold ETF sold 8.3% of its gold in the last quarter. It did not receive any investment in the last 17 trading days. The NAV (net asset value) value of SPDR had last gone up a month ago – on November 19th. ”

In the graph, it is seen that the gold from GLD has been quite high in the last 3 months.

About SPDR Gold Trush

The SPDR gold fund is the largest gold fund in the world with a total assets of over $ 69 million and an average transaction volume of over $ 9 million.

While decreases are seen in the 1-month chart of the fund, it is shared in Yahoo Finance that there is a 0.52% decrease in its performance for the last 1 month.

We are looking forward to what people like Peter Schiff, who is known for his anti-Bitcoin, will say about the rise of gold in particular or the rise of Bitcoin in general.



