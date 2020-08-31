They sold traps for Call of Duty but Activision stopped them

Those responsible for these cheats have apologized to the users: “We are sorry for the damage we have caused to the players.”

That Activision and Infinity Ward have stood firm in their fight against cheaters is something they have shown in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition to thousands of expelled, Americans have promoted the creation of tools to prevent cheaters from getting out of hand. It is not an easy task, because in all multiplayer video games there are more or less cheaters. However, Activision has not missed the opportunity to report CxCheats, hackers who have tried to sell cheats on Call of Duty … until now.

“As a result of our lawsuit with Activision, we have agreed to cease development and stop supporting all Call of Duty-related products that were sold on the web,” they said in a statement deleted by the moderators on Reddit. “These products will not return to CxCheats in any way.” In addition, those who use these tools will be expelled, as they comment in the letter. The aforementioned statement ends with an apology: “We are sorry for the damage we have caused to Call of Duty players.”

The future of the saga

After the year of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision is already preparing its new success. This time it has been announced at a later date and in a completely different way. In the purest Fortnite style, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has shown its first trailer within a video game, since Warzone has been the place chosen to present the future of Activision’s star saga.

The new chapter in the saga is developed by Raven Software (the campaign) and Treyarch, which handles all multiplayer modes. It will go on sale November 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, although they will also release versions for the new generation. Not all editions of the current machines will be updated to the next gen, so it is necessary to take a good look at each of the editions so as not to be mistaken.



