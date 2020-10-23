They set up a Day of the Dead altar downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles-based plastic artist Dalila Paola Mendez installed a Dia de Muertos altar to honor several people who have lost their lives in 2020.

The Dia de Muertos altar is a Mexican tradition to honor loved ones and remember them with joy and love. Mendez carried out the installation of the altar in the “FIG at 7th” shopping center in Downtown Los Angeles.

On Mendez’s altar are photos of Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gigi, as well as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and young Andrés Guardado who was killed by the L.A. Sheriff.

The installation was made possible thanks to the support of the Self Help Graphics & Art organization that celebrates the Mexican tradition on American soil since 1970.



