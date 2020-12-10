They Scam the Men on Tinder with Cryptocurrency

Belgian regulators have warned against cryptocurrency fraudsters targeting Tinder and Facebook users. These techniques, which are generally applied to men on Tinder and Facebook, were called “emotional fraud”.

Belgium’s regulator, the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), has warned users against new scam tactics implemented on platforms such as Tinder and Facebook. According to the method called “emotional fraud” by FSMA, male users using the Tinder application are targeted by being deceived with promises of extraordinary returns on their investments.

Everything starts with “Super Like”

Cybercriminals target men in the app with fake profiles featuring pictures of attractive women, according to a public warning issued by the Belgian regulator on December 3. According to the statement, scammers, who often use pictures of Asian women, start their activities by leaving a “Super Like” to their target person’s profile.

After gaining the trust of the other person in a short time, the scammers persuade the victims to carry the conversation to Whatsapp. While continuing the communication via Whatsapp, the fraudsters raise the subject because of how rich they are, saying “I don’t have to worry about my money and financial future”.

While the victim men wonder how the person they talked to earned this money, the fraudster reveals his so-called secret to him. Cybercriminals say he too can get rich by investing in new ICOs. When the victim is convinced, a link to the website to be invested is sent and the money is asked to be deposited here. As soon as victims make an investment in the desired way, they can neither access the fake Tinder account nor their Whatsapp number.

They also hack Facebook accounts

Cryptocurrency scammers actively continue their illegal activities on Facebook as well as Tinder. According to FSMA’s statements, cybercriminals hack Facebook accounts and use these accounts to encourage people to make fake investment plans.

For example, the news of a crypto money investment opportunity that offers a great return on the hacked account is shared. The friends of the real account owner, who are unaware that the account in the contact list has been hacked, can perceive it as a recommendation from him and invest safely. In its post against such fraudulent activities, FSMA simply warns people as follows and asks them to contact the FSMA site before making such an investment.

“If the earnings offered to you seem too great to be true, it probably is already.”



