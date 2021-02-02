They say the films will feature Rick Grimes’ brother

None of the fans of the AMC series knew about it until now, but one of The Walking Dead’s main characters, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) had a brother and it was very important to his personal story.

That character appears portrayed in the comics, at the beginning of the saga, but not in the story that was shown on television. And although his participation was brief, he had a determining role.

It is about Jeffrey Grimes, the late brother of Rick Grimes, through which the protagonist meets his wife and mother of his children.

According to some rumors, Jeffrey could finally appear in The Walking Dead movie about Rick that will be released very soon. There, fans are waiting to explain why the character was not given importance until now.

In The Walking Dead comic Jeffrey is Rick’s younger brother and dies shortly after the zombie apocalypse begins. According to the comics, before he dies he writes a letter to his brother and sends it to her with a friend named Claudia.

Rick is expected to take even more prominence in the movie and show what the continuation of his story was, after he imploded the bridge.