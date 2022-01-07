They revealed some unreleased fragments of the next installment of the series

Outlander has surprised us all with its frenzied love story, and since its debut in 2014 through the Starz television channel, more than one continues to appeal with its plot full of time travel, action and romance.

While awaiting the arrival of the sixth season of Outlander, it is evident that the fans are more and more anxious every day for his return, which will take place on March 7 of this new year 2022.

As we will remember, this season has been one of the latest and shortest of this entire franchise, since it will have fewer episodes than the usual ones that are usually broadcast. First, it was the cold Scottish winter that prevented the cast from filming.

Then, all the recordings were stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but not only that, also the protagonist of Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), was pregnant during the filming of this sixth season, and to disguise it, the cast of wardrobe had to do “magic”, to prevent the growth of his belly from being noticed.

Everything seems to indicate that in this sixth season of Outlander, things will not be so simple for the community that Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire have created in the United States because the war is approaching and the problems between them seem to get worse. , This has been assured by the main stars.

On this occasion, some new fragments of the sixth season of Outlander have been infiltrated, and were published by one of the fan pages of this franchise, of course, these images made the fans even more anxious to advance the date premiere.

When this release date was announced, not all fans agreed strongly, as there are still a few weeks to see in action the favorite characters of the Starz television channel. Now we just need to continue waiting to see what is next on the screens, both Sam and Caitriona have already anticipated that a lot is expected from this installment.