They reveal new image of Lola Bunny for “Space Jam 2”

Lola Bunny returns for “Space Jam 2” with a radical makeover that has divided fans

Lola Bunny is back for the long-awaited sequel to Space Jam, where she will reunite with the rest of the Looney Tunes again, but with a radical makeover.

The new one for Bugs Bunny, who debuted in the 1996 film, has been redesigned for the 2021 release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and has given a lot to talk about.

For many fans of the original movie, the first Lola Bunny was extremely sexualized, but the remake has a more “normal” look as some have pointed out.

After the revelation of the new image of Lola Bunny, several fans defended the sexiest aspect of the original, who have faced the defenders of the new Looney Toons bunny on social networks.

So far, it is not known who will be the voice actress of Lola Bunny in “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, but it is possible that María Fernanda Morales will reprise the role.

Everything we know about Space Jam 2

The sequel to “Space Jam: Game of the Century” hasn’t revealed many details about the plot, but we do know that LeBron James will lead the Looney Toons basketball team.

Originally, Michael Jordan led the team in the 1996 film, in a match against a group of aliens for the freedom of the Toons, who wanted to avoid being sent to a space theme park.

The new photo of Lola Bunny also reveals a new uniform for the “Tune Squad”, now with red and blue colors and a black sleeve on the arm.



