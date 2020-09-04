They present a mobile that changes color

“What color do I choose it?” That’s one of the rants you face when you buy a new phone. What color do you like more? And sometimes it does not matter, because you are going to protect the mobile with a cover to avoid misfortunes. But even so, or if you are one of those who does not use a cover or is transparent, color is an important question, because you will be seeing that device for at least 1-2 years on a daily basis.

Therefore, you have to decide. But what if it wasn’t necessary? What if a type of material were invented for the body of the mobile that would allow the user to change the color of the casing whenever they wanted, now white, now dark blue? Well, it already exists, and Vivo has created it.

Electrochromic Glass

Vivo, the smartphone brand from Chinese manufacturer BBK Electronics, is developing a mobile phone that features a color-changing glass on the back. The company has posted a video on the Chinese microblogging network Weibo in which it shows a mobile phone with this technology called ‘electrochromic glass’, which allows you to change the color scheme on the back of the device at the touch of a button.

As we can see, the housing of the terminal goes from an almost transparent tone to a light blue and then more intense, to then return to a silver tone. And all this with a single button thanks to the material that makes up its body. How does it work? The technology Vivo is working on is based on electrochromic glass, a type of smart glass that loses transparency when an electric current is applied to it.



