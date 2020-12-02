They pass law to postpone military service

For some type of speculation about the entry of the Bangtan Boys to the South Korean military service, a new law to delay this responsibility has been approved by two South Korean committees.

BTS idols returned to music with ‘BE’, a hit record material that topped music charts such as Billboard’s Hot 100 chat and broke many records with ‘Life Goes On’.

Recently, different rumors emerged about the entry of BTS idols into military service, a responsibility that South Korean citizens have to fulfill for a period of approximately two years.

A group of politicians promoted the BTS Military Service Law, which sought to reform the rules so that idols and other public figures who put the name of South Korea high can postpone their entry into the military until they are 30 years old.

The law was evaluated by the National Defense Committee of the National Assembly and was approved by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, the officials changed the name and is now called the ‘Korean Wave Special Military Service Law’.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE BTS BOYS MILITARY SERVICE?

The 7 singers and rappers of the Bangtan Boys have shared that it will give them great honor to enlist in the armed forces of their country, the date of their entry is still under discussion by Big Hit Entertainment.

Special Military Service Law of the Korean Wave established that sports artists or celebrities must be recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, people who wish to delay their military service until they are 30 years old must have the award in their history of Order of Cultural Merit, as is the case of the Bangtan Boys.

The reform has yet to pass another filter and will be taken to the National Assembly for public servants to analyze the pros and cons of the project, the meeting will be held in April 2021.

If the law is passed, BTS members will be able to enter military service up to the age of 30, leaving more space to promote their band activities and giving them more time to organize their agendas.

K-pop represents a huge inflow of money for South Korea, what is the role of BTS in the economy of your country? The impact of the band is incredible.



