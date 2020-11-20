They opened an investigation into the tax fraud claim

The origin of the investigations are consulting expenses worth more than 740,000 dollars that the president would have deducted through his businesses.

The trials for the one who is currently the president of the United States are coming, this after two judicial investigations, one criminal and one civil, have been opened in the state of New York for alleged tax fraud of President Donald Trump and of his companies and others linked to his family, which could have procured inappropriate deductions from the president.

According to local media, they indicated that the state judge for the district of Manhattan, Cyrus R. Vance, is making inquiries for a possible criminal case, while the state attorney general, Letitia James, is conducting investigations in a civil case. Both investigations are carried out separately.

The Trump family’s exit is complicated

It is worth mentioning that the origin of the investigations are consulting expenses worth more than 740,000 dollars that Trump would have deducted through his businesses and that would have gone to a company in the name of his daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.

In this way, the judge and prosecutor have required documentation from the Trump family business conglomerate, the Trump Organization, regarding these expenses, which could add to a list of judicial problems that the president will have to face once he leaves the White House in January of According to information from Somagnews.

At the end of September, details of how the president had managed to avoid paying or paying very little taxes for years because he declared or carried losses in his personal businesses. Among the expenses that allowed Trump to avoid paying the US treasury were deductions worth $ 26 million in business expenses with unidentified consultants.

It is worth mentioning that in 2017, the statement indicated the deduction for consulting costs of $ 747,622, which precisely coincided with income in other documents declared by Ivanka Trump through a company in which he is a co-owner. These expenses of the Trump Organization responded to projects in Hawaii and Vancouver (Canada) in which Ivanka Trump already works as a member of the family business.



