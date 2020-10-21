They may have discovered a new organ in the skull area

A team of Dutch researchers may have made a surprising discovery and by chance. It is a new organ located inside the base of the human skull, which would have gone unnoticed by scientists in the past three centuries, as described in the study published in the journal Radiotherapy & Oncology, in September.

The organ in question is a fourth pair of salivary glands, located in the region behind the nose and above the palate, in the central area of ​​the head. He was accidentally found by the team of oncologist at the Netherlands Cancer Institute Wouter Vogel, during the analysis of high-resolution brain scans.

After finding the glands in all 100 new tests included in the study, the researchers investigated the presence of the mysterious structure in two corpses – a man and a woman. And there it was, in both bodies.

“People have three sets of large salivary glands, but not here. As far as we know, the only salivary or mucous glands in the nasopharynx are microscopically small and up to 1,000 of them are evenly spread across the mucosa. So imagine our surprise when we find them, ”said Vogel.

Tubal glands

Named by the researchers of tubal glands (they are above the tubal torus), they still would not have been identified because of the location, being better hidden than the other three salivary glands.

According to the research authors, the discovery would only be possible if scientists were looking specifically for them and using more advanced imaging technologies, such as the PSMA PET / CT scanning test, which they used and serves to detect tumors in cancer patients.

The discovery of the fourth pair of salivary glands has yet to be confirmed by further studies. But according to pathologist at Rutgers University (USA) Valery Fitzhugh, Dutch researchers “are on the right track” and the novelty could change the way diseases are seen in this region of the skull.



