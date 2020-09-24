They left the mother to die by being shot in front of her son.

Sicarios murdered a young mother in front of her 6-year-old son in the municipality of Acayucan, south of the state of Veracruz in Mexico.

The victim was identified as Mariana Santos Jiménez, 26, and was killed while traveling with the minor, aboard a Ford Expedition truck. According to the reports, the vehicle in which the mother and son were traveling was hit from the rear by another unit, so it lost control and was then shot by heavily armed subjects.

The victim was left in the car on Porfirio Díaz street, in the Rincón del Bosque neighborhood, while her son miraculously did not receive any injuries from the bullets, according to the authorities.

The truck had the logo of a sugar company, so it was confirmed that Santos Jiménez was an accountant at the Cuautotolapan de Juan Díaz de Covarrubias Sugar Mill, located in this area.

Elements of the Civil Force and Naval Police, as well as elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), went to the scene of the attack.

So far, no authority has provided official information about the possible lines of investigation for this crime, although it could be extortion from groups related to drug trafficking.



