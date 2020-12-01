They Laundered $ 20 Million By Saying “Bitcoin Mining”

A company called Airbit Club, which claims to be mining Bitcoin, has been accused of money laundering worth $ 20 million. Gutemberg Dos Santos, co-founder of the Airbit Club ponzi scheme, accused of money laundering with Bitcoin mining, will face 70 years in prison if convicted, according to a statement by the US Department of Justice.

Dos Santos, who was sent to Manhattan from Panama by the US authorities, will face the court for fraud with the Airbit Club company, which claims to provide Bitcoin mining services. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that it believes Dos Santos and 5 other accomplices have laundered a total of $ 20 million. Acting US Attorney General Audrey Strauss said:

“Gutemberg Dos Santos allegedly scammed tens of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies and encouraged victims to invest in cryptocurrency with false promises of returns. Dos Santos is now detained in the USA. ”

Astronomical figures are promised

According to the US Department of Justice’s statement, Dos Santos and five other accomplices committed a fraud on cryptocurrency mining. The fraudsters allegedly promising passive income were allegedly selling Airbit Club membership to the victims, and then showing the victims’ money by showing fake income screens. Citing the victims’ statements, the ministry said the Airbit Club had not paid anyone.

“Company members made false promises to victims that the AirBit Club will earn returns on cryptocurrency mining and trading, and that victims will receive passive, guaranteed daily profits from any purchased membership.”

However, it is stated that the company, which has been collecting members since 2015, has been marketed to the crypto money industry with various sponsors and supporters.

Victims’ money wasted on luxuries

The US Department of Justice announced that Airbit Club members bought many things such as luxury cars, jewelery and houses with the money they received from the victims. It was reported that Airbit Club members, who allegedly performed exaggerated and flamboyant exhibitions to attract more victims, were showing false wealth to the victims.

Finally, through the Hughes Trust account, it is stated that the company’s revenues are concealed and the collected money is transferred to the members’ personal accounts without any problems. Thus, according to the DOJ, defendant Airbit Club members laundered at least $ 20 million worth of money.



