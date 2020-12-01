They got the COVID-19 vaccine, they got COVID-19!

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Russia cannot meet expectations. The information published about this vaccine called Sputnik V is not pleasant.

The rate of effect of this vaccine was determined in the tests conducted for Sputnik V, which was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik V, which is said to have an impact rate of 92 percent and a protection rate of 100 percent, unfortunately is not as successful as it is said.

Russia does not give up hope for COVID-19 vaccine

It turned out that 20 people who voluntarily wanted to take part in the first stage of the tests for this vaccine caught COVID-19 despite the vaccine. Vladimir Putin’s daughter was also taken under protection with Sputnik V.

Vadim Tarasov, Director of Moscow Sechenov State Medical University, spoke about those who caught COVID-19 after vaccination. Tarasov claimed that it was not true to say that these people fell ill after being vaccinated and before they acquired immunity.

According to Vadim Tarasov, individuals who were taken under protection with Sputnik V and got sick between the first and second stage period became ill because they could not obtain the immunity feature. Sputnik V was reported to provide immunity 42 days after the day of vaccination.

Saying that the volunteers who participated in the first tests at Sechenov University did not encounter such a problem, Tarasov expressed that he trusts this vaccine. The Russian Human Health and Consumer Protection Agency has announced that it is taking action for the second COVID-19 vaccine.

Tests of this vaccine, named EpiVacCorona, were launched yesterday. 3150 people will volunteer for this vaccine. How will the COVID-19 vaccine race between China and Russia end? We will see it all together.



