They found new types of fungi that make flies “zombies”

Denmark found two new species of fungi that turn flies into “zombies”; scientists study its compounds.

In Denmark, two new species of fungi have been discovered that infect flies and expel spores from a large hole in the insect’s abdomen resembling “little rockets”.

The new species, Strongwellsea tigrinae and Strongwellsea acerosa, are host-specific and depend on two species of Danish fly: Coenosia tigrina and Coenosia testacea, according to researchers from the University of Copenhagen.

While most fungi spoil once the host is dead, with strongwellsea, the host continues to live for days, performing normal activities and socializing with other flies while the fungus consumes its genitalia, fat stores, reproductive organs, and finally your muscle.

After a few days, the fly lies on its back, spasms for a few hours, and then dies, according to research from the University of Copenhagen and the Natural History Museum of Denmark published in the Journal of Invertebrate Pathology.

The unusual tactic of keeping the host alive while spores are released is called active host transmission (AHT). It is an effective way to access other healthy people.

Flies “zombies”?

Scientists believe that fungi could be producing substances that “drug” their hosts (sometimes colloquially referred to as “zombies”), meaning that they can stay cool enough to live for days after infection, just by collapsing one Once nothing remains in the abdomen except the fungus.

“We therefore suspect that these fungi may produce amphetamine-like substances that keep a fly’s energy levels high until the very end,” said lead researcher Professor Jørgen Eilenberg, from the department of plant and environmental sciences at the University of Copenhagen.

Researchers also believe that fungi produce substances that keep microorganisms away from the fly fungus wound and keep it clean, but they have yet to prove this.

“They work like little rockets,” Eilenberg said. “They are almost torpedo shaped and designed to go fast.” If they land on another fly, they stick to the cuticle and then wiggle up to the abdomen, where they begin to proliferate. Thousands of spores will be released from a single fly.

The parasites probably only infect a small percentage of individuals, between 3 and 5% in a healthy fly population.

This, because the host continues to behave normally, it is difficult to identify when it has become infected, which is why AHT is relatively under-researched. It has only been discovered in two complete genera: strongwellsea and a similar genus of fungi called massospora, which uses cicadas in a similar way.

Strongwellsea tigrinae was discovered by Eilenberg in 1993 in North Zealand in eastern Denmark. Strongwellsea acerosa was first seen in a residential area in greater Copenhagen by one of its students, Dorthe Britt Tiwald, in 1998. Both have only now been officially declared new species. There are currently a total of five known species of Strongwellsea.

Dr. Matthew Kasson, an associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at West Virginia University, who was not involved in this latest research, agrees that strongwellsea may be producing the same “drug” compound as massospora, which he has investigated. .

“It’s not clear how many species we have, but I really think we’ve only scratched the surface,” he says.

“The reason this discovery is important is that we cannot draw broad and sweeping conclusions about host manipulation and behavior modification based on a single gender. Having a second genus like strongwellsea, which induces the same behavioral response, is important to solving this larger puzzle of active host transmission. “



