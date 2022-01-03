They Experienced Huge Increases in 2021: These 6 Altcoins Can Mark 2022!

Altcoin Daily, one of the popular crypto YouTube channels of the market, shared with its followers 6 altcoins that performed very well in 2021 and have the potential to continue these performances in 2022.

Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT)

According to the analyst, Solana is the first altcoin with the potential to see a big increase in 2022. Solana’s Phantom wallet, which showed a great increase performance in 2021, became one of the wallets that attracted the most attention with its monthly active user growth of more than 1.8 million in nine months.

Additionally, Solana is highly respected in the blockchain community for its speed and security. Since Solana uses proof-of-history, it also qualifies as an environmentally friendly cryptocurrency. This made SOL one of the cryptocurrencies in the limelight in 2021.

SOL, which is the 5th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, broke its own record with $ 260 on November 6, 2021.

The second cryptocurrency mentioned by the analyst is Polkadot (DOT). Polkadot can be defined as a project that facilitates the cross-chain transfer of not only tokens but any type of data or asset, thus allowing blockchains to be interoperable with each other.

In addition, the fact that Polkadot is a Web 3 project also means an increase signal for the analyst. Also last year, Polkadot launched Parachains, the final launch phase of its multi-chain. Auctions and crowdfunding on Polkadot are drastically different from things like ICOs, IEOs, IDOs. Because DOT holders do not have to transfer control of their DOT in exchange for the project’s tokens.

It is thought that DOT, which is the 10th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, may experience a good increase in 2022.

Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC)

According to the analyst, two other cryptocurrencies with huge growth potential in 2022 are Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC). According to the statements made, Cardano is at the top of the list in total development activity in 2021, and Cardano’s ecosystem is growing rapidly every day.

In addition, MATIC, which has many successes in 2021, such as more than 100 million wallets, more than 3,000 applications, more than one billion transactions, six new scaling solutions and integrations, is also considered to be an important opportunity in 2022. MATIC, the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, hit the ATH level on December 27.

Chainlink (LINK) and Aave (AAVE)

The 5th cryptocurrency LINK, which the analyst is a good choice for 2022. Through a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink allows blockchains to interact securely with external data feeds, events, and payment methods, providing the critical off-chain information complex smart contracts need to become the dominant digital contract form.

Finally, Aave can be described as a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies. Recently, the creation team of the protocol launched a cross-chain management bridge. AAVE hit its own record high of $666 on May 18.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.