They divided their children to celebrate Christmas!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have decided to divide their little family for the Christmas holidays! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

This year, for the Christmas holidays, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have decided to share their children.

Since the start of their divorce proceedings in 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been waging a merciless war. Indeed, the two fight, among other things, for custody of their children. Ouch!

And the tensions do not seem to subside between the former cinema star couple. Indeed, if Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had for a moment thought of celebrating the end of the year holidays with their family, they apparently gave up on the idea.

In fact, this year, the couple’s children will be separated for Christmas! What a pity !

Yes, Brad Pitt will be spending Christmas with three of his children.

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE DIVIDE THEIR CHILDREN TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie won’t be celebrating Christmas with their whole little family this year.

And for good reason: the two actors, who are waging a merciless war, have decided to separate their children for the holidays. Ouch!

So, according to US Weekly, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox will be celebrating Christmas Eve with their dad. The couple’s other children will spend Christmas with their mother.

So it seems that once again, the children of the former cinema star couple are victims of their parents’ divorce.

In any case, this is what an anonymous source close to the couple told US Weekly:

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for this never-ending drama. Unfortunately, their children are the collateral damage. ”

In any case, we still hope that, even separated, the little family of Brad Pitt and Angelina will have a great Christmas!



