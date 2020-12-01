They discover that PS5 has two models of fans

A French media says that not all PlayStation 5 consoles have the same fan, which explains the differences in sound.

Not all PS5s have the same fan and, therefore, not all of them emit the same type of sound. That is the conclusion reached by the French media Les Numériques (via DualShockers), which has disassembled a total of five PlayStation 5 units to verify that, indeed, two different types of fan are mounted in these first shipments available in stores.

While one emits 39dB in the tests (fan B, according to the attached image), the other emits 43dB (fan A). Of the five gutted consoles, one of them was a test unit, while the other four were commercial, all corresponding to members of the newsroom of said medium.While two incorporate the quietest fan, the other two have the loudest.

It may interest you: what do PS5 error codes mean and how to fix them

Coil Whine, one of the most often reported PS5 problems

But this is not all, because Les Numériques assures that the fan that we saw in the unit of the official Sony exploded view is different, which would give a total of three fans. We do not know, however, whether or not that unit is commercial in stores, so we only have verified evidence of two fans in circulation.

It is to be expected that soon, based on different tests carried out by the players themselves – we warn that the warranty of the console can be compromised when carrying out this type of manipulation – there will be more evidence that shows not only that there are differences in fans, but also what behavior each one of them has and why some are louder than others.

One of the most talked about problems during these first days is the Coil Whine, a noise significantly louder than the general one (audible sample in this video)

There will be more PS5 units in Spain before Christmas

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available worldwide, Spain included. Sony has warned that there will be more stock before Christmas arrives (Friday, December 25), although they have not given a specific date; only that the sale will be exclusively online. Next we leave the catalog of departure games of the new generation of Sony consoles.

From this past week version 20.02-02.26-00 can be downloaded, which includes improvements in the performance of PS5.



